Family pay tribute to Emily Jones, 7, stabbed to death in random attack in Bolton park

25 March 2020, 16:52

Emily Jones was stabbed to death in a Bolton park
Emily Jones was stabbed to death in a Bolton park. Picture: GMP/PA

By Matt Drake

The family of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a random attack have paid tribute to "the light of our lives."

Emily Jones died from stab wounds after she was attacked at a park in Bolton in front of her family on Mother's Day.

Emergency services attended the scene but Emily sadly died a short while later.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

She was assessed by specialist medical staff and detained under the Mental Health Act where she remains in a highly secure facility.

Emily's parents paid tribute to their daughter, saying: "Emily was 7-years-old, our only child and the light of our lives.

“She was always full of joy, love and laughter.

“Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile.

“Emily was never happier than when she was spending time with her family and friends, she was our own little social butterfly.

“Emily had a passion for the outdoors and loved to play any sport, even when she was wearing her pink sparkly dresses.

“We are beyond devastated that this random act of violence means that we will never get to see our beautiful little girl grow up into the wonderful young lady she was showing such promise of becoming.

“It is truly heartbreaking to wake up to a world without Emily in it and we cannot comprehend why this has happened.

“We would like to thank the members of the public that assisted us in the park and express our gratitude to the emergency services for doing their utmost to save Emily’s life.

“Thank you to everyone for their kind messages of support and for continuing to respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1430 of the 22/03/20, or email 69851@gmp.pnn.police.uk.

Anyone with any images or footage that could assist enquiries should send them to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be passed to police anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

