Former 'Miss Hitler' contestant jailed for being member of banned terrorist group

Alice Cutter was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Four neo-Nazi "diehards" including a former "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant contestant convicted of being members of the banned terrorist group National Action have been jailed.

Alice Cutter and her Nazi-admiring ex-partner Mark Jones were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of being members of a banned terrorist group after a trial in March, alongside co-accused Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

They were sentenced at the same court on Tuesday.

Judge Paul Farrer QC told Jones he had played "a significant role in the continuation of the organisation", after its ban in December 2016.

To ex-far-right beauty contestant, the judge said: "You never held an organisational or leadership role", but added she was a "trusted confidante" of one the group's leaders, as well as being in a "committed relationship" with Jones.

Police of Mark Jones who along with ex-partner Alice Cutter has been jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for five-and-a-half years and three years respectively for being members of the far-right terrorist group National Action. Read less. Picture: WMP

The extreme right-wing group National Action (NA), was labelled "racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic" by the then-home secretary Amber Rudd, was banned in December 2016 after a series of rallies and incidents, including praise of the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Cutter, 23, who entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald - a reference to the Second World War death camp - had denied ever being a member, despite attending the group's rallies, in which banners reading "Hitler was right" were raised.

Alice Cutter was sentenced for being a member of a banned group. Picture: PA

Jurors were also shown messages in which the waitress joked about gassing synagogues, using a Jew's head as a football, and exclaiming "Rot in hell, b***h", after hearing of Ms Cox's murder.

Jones, a former member of the British National Party's youth wing and a rail engineer, was described at trial as a "leader and strategist" who played a "prominent and active role".

The 25-year-old, originally the group's London regional organiser, acknowledged posing for a photograph while delivering a Nazi-style salute and holding an NA flag in Buchenwald's execution room during a trip to Germany in 2016.

Garry Scothern was described as "one of the most active members of the group". Picture: PA

Prosecutors described Cutter and Jones, both of Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, as well as Jack and Scothern as "active" group members, even after the ban.

Jack, 24, of Heathland Avenue, Shard End, Birmingham, had attended almost every meeting of NA's Midlands sub-group.

He also had a previous conviction, from before the group was banned for plastering Birmingham's

Aston University campus with NA's racially charged stickers, some reading "Britain is ours, the rest must go."

Garry Jack was also found to be a member. Picture: PA

Scothern, 19, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, was "considered future leadership material" and had distributed almost 1,500 stickers calling for a "final solution" - in reference to the Nazis' genocide against Jews.

Cutter was jailed for three years, while Jones received a five-and-a-half-year prison term.

Jack was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, and Scothern was handed a sentence of detention for 18 months.

Speaking ahead of sentencing, the director of public prosecutions Max Hill QC described NA members as "diehards" who "hark back to the days of not just anti-Semitism, but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany".