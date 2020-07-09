Four arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attack

9 July 2020, 15:45 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 16:57

Four have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack
Four have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Four men have been arrested in London and Leicestershire on suspicion of plotting terror attacks, police have said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in east London; a 31-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested at another address in east London; and a 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Leicestershire.

The arrests in east London were carried out with the support of armed officers.

No shots were fired, although one the 27-year-old was bitten on the foot by a police dog during the course of his arrest and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers from East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing and Leicestershire Police also assisted in the arrest in Leicestershire.

No armed officers were present for that arrest.

Officers are currently searching the three addresses, and a search is also underway at a fourth address in east London as part of the investigation.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 and remain in police custody at this time.
Enquiries continue.

