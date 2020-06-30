Glasgow stabbing victim discharged from hospital as police chiefs hail officers' bravery

30 June 2020, 14:54 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 15:00

Forensic investigators at the scene in Glasgow
Forensic investigators at the scene in Glasgow. Picture: PA

By Fraser Knight

One of the victims of the attack in Glasgow on Friday has been discharged from hospital, it has emerged.

Of the six people stabbed in the attack at a hostel in the city, officials confirmed one person was in a critical but stable condition, four were in stable condition, and one person had been discharged from hospital. Constable David Whyte is among those stable in hospital.

Knifeman Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot and killed at the scene.

Speaking at a Scottish Police Authority meeting, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "Friday demonstrated visibly the officers of Police Scotland once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens and do their duty.

"I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness, professionalism and commitment to protecting the public.

"It is disgraceful and deplorable when such attacks take place - and when officers are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

"And I continue to have enormous concern about assaults and attacks on police officers.

"I utterly reject any suggestion, any inference, any proposal that being attacked comes with doing the job. It does not."

