Knifeman ‘stabs three people dead’ in hotel in Glasgow city centre

By Fraser Knight

Three people are feared dead after a stabbing inside a hotel in the centre of Glasgow.

Armed police were seen storming an entrance next to the Park Inn hotel in the city centre this afternoon after reports of a stabbing.

Police Scotland said a man was shot by an armed police officer after another officer was attacked. The Scottish Police Federation also confirmed an officer was among the injured.

Police on west George street in Glasgow. Picture: LBC News

Around 20 police vehicles, armed officers and sniffer dogs were at the scene at West George Street in Glasgow. Paramedics were also seen at the location in protective clothing. Roads in the area have been closed.

Several armed police officers in plain clothes were seen entering a doorway next to the Park Inn hotel.

Video from the scene showed bloodied people being taken from the Park Inn hotel on stretchers. One witness said he saw a man who appeared to have either been shot or stabbed in his side being treated by medics.

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: "I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side - I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was."

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: "After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

"We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door."

Glasgow police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

A witness who gave his name only as Dominic, told LBC News: “I started seeing the police running across shutting the street off. Within 5 minutes I noticed the top brass police arriving. Then the ambulances started arriving. There was a bit of fear.”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident."

Boris Johnson posted online: "Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident."

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said: "Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice.

"West George Street - between Hope Street and West Nile Street.

"Renfield Street - between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street.

"Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible."

This story is being updated