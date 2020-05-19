Haringey shooting: Man shot dead on north London street

A man has been fatally shot in Haringey. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A murder investigation has been launched after a young man was shot dead in a north London street.

Police were scrambled to the scene at Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey, shortly before 8.30pm on Monday evening following reports of gunfire.

Officers found the victim, a young man in his twenties, suffering a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts from London Ambulance Service paramedics, he sadly could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to trace and inform the man’s next of kin.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

There have currently been no arrests made in connection with the incident, and detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.

witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, reference 7506/may18.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.