Louise Smith: Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap of missing Hampshire teenager

Louise Smith was last seen on Friday 8 May. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

By Nick Hardinges

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Hampshire a week ago.

Louise Smith was last seen at around midday on 8 May in Somborne Drive, Havant, and she has not made contact with friends or family since.

Officers have now arrested a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping her. They both currently remain in custody.

Hampshire police say they want to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with her since she was last seen.

Louise's family have expressed their "increasing concern" for the young girl's welfare.

Police have been going house-to-house in the area in a bid to find the missing teenager.

Ms Smith is described as white, around 5ft2ins tall, of a slim build and with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood - the same coat that can be seen in the above photograph.

Officers have urged Louise to call them, a friend or a family member to let someone know that she is safe.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading said: “We’d like to reassure people that this is still very much a missing person investigation and our priority is to find Louise and make sure she is safe.

“We have been working hard since Louise was reported missing to locate her and so far we have received great support from the community, for which we are very thankful.

“I know the public would expect us to explore all lines of enquiries in order to find Louise and as such we must move forward with an open mind as to where she might be.

“Our work will continue over the weekend, with searches within the Leigh Park area, so if anyone has any concerns or if you think you might have some information which might help, please speak to us.

“As you will appreciate, this an ongoing investigation so we are unable to go into any further details at this time, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to find Louise.”

He added: “Louise, if you are reading this, please call us and let us know you are ok. We just want to know that you are safe.

“If you feel you cannot call us, then please call a friend or a loved one – we need to know that you are ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44200163113, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.