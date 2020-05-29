Elderly 'angler in his 60s' dies after 'teenagers threw rocks' in castle grounds

Police presence at the entrance to Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford, Kent. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

An elderly man in his 60s has died after an altercation with two teenagers at a castle in which "rocks were thrown".

The man is reported to be an angler who got into a confrontation with two boys or teenagers near a lake within the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Kent.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after ambulance crews arrived.

Police said it was reported that rocks were being thrown during the altercation before the man's death yesterday afternoon.

The victim - who has not been identified yet - is believed to be one of three brothers who were fishing at the time.

Police have taped off the entrance to the castle while an investigation takes place.

A car with fishing rods inside at the scene in Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford. Picture: PA

The estate in Eynsford, Kent has been owned by members of the same family since the 14th century.

It is also near the famous Brands Hatch Circuit.

Kent Police said officers were called to the grounds at 5.21pm on Thursday.

In a statement, they added: "Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The grounds remain closed while an investigation takes place. Picture: PA

"It is reported he may have been involved in an altercation with two boys or teenagers near to a lake within in the grounds, prior to his death.

"Investigators are appealing for information from anybody who was in the area, including dog walkers, anglers and golfers, who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm.

"They are also keen to obtain video footage from any vehicles that travelled along Castle Road or Shoreham Road, and any cyclists or joggers in the area between these times."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127.

Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org