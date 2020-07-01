Breaking News

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder of two sisters in London park

1 July 2020, 11:08 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 11:39

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found stabbed to death in the park
By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murders of two sisters who were found dead in a London park last month.

The man, 18, was arrested at an address south London after the bodies of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found in Wembley on June 6, the Metropolitan Police said.

Nicole, 27, and Bibaa, 46, had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday on the night before they were found dead in Fryent Gardens in Wembley.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation, said: “This investigation into the awful death of two sisters is of course a priority for the MPS and my officers have been working around the clock to identify the person responsible.

The sisters had been taking photos, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights in the park until the early hours of June 6
“Given the significance of this development, we visited the family in person today to inform them of the arrest. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.“

Forensic officers have been carrying out fingertip searches at the park over the last few weeks on what police have described as a "vast and complex" crime scene.

Police were called to the park at 13.08 on Sunday June 7 to a report of two women found unresponsive. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the women were stabbed to death in the small hours of Saturday June 6 after spending the evening celebrating Bibaa's 46th birthday in the park with a group of friends from about 8pm on the Friday evening.

They were with a group of friends which dispersed at around 1.05am and were described as being "in good spirits and taking selfies, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 020 8721 4205, via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

This story is being updated

