Man, 27, arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

15 July 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 10:51

Detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man
Detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the murder.

A suspect, 27, was detained in Londonderry on Wednesday under the provisions of the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

Officers also conducted a search of a house in Derry on Wednesday.

Last month, police found the handgun used to kill Ms McKee.

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol was discovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

In February, a 52-year-old man appeared in court in the city charged with the author's murder.

