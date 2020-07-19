Breaking News

Man arrested after staff member stabbed at Royal Sussex County Hospital

File photo: The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a male member of staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton was stabbed.

Police rushed to the hospital around 8.40am on Sunday after the attack and secured the hospital site.

The injuries sustained by the victim, aged 56, are not now thought to be "life-threatening."

A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby an hour later on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

One witness claimed the member of staff who had been attacked was a cleaner at the hospital, and said the site is still locked down.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a stabbing incident.

"At 8.42am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound.

"The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe.

"Following immediate police searches and enquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40am on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"This apparently isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.

"An update on the condition of the injured man is awaited."

More to follow...