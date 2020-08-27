Man arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes in Liberia

27 August 2020, 13:01

Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of war crimes in Liberia
Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of war crimes in Liberia. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes relating to civil conflicts in Liberia between 1989 and 2003.

The man was arrested at around 7:20am on Thursday by officers from the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Team in south-east London.

He was detained on suspicion of war crimes committed in the first and second Liberian civil wars, contrary to Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, Scotland Yard said.

The man has been taken into custody at a central London police station.

Officers are now carrying out a search at an address in south-east London and inquiries are ongoing.

The first Liberian civil war began in 1989 when minister Charles Taylor initiated an uprising in an attempt to overthrow the government.

With the support of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebel group, Taylor gained control of vast swathes of the country before rising to become one of Africa's most prominent and bloody warlords.

The NPFL has been accused of a wide range of human rights abuses, with the large numbers of deaths during the conflict eventually leading to the UN and the Economic Community of West African States getting involved.

A final peace agreement led to the election of Taylor as President of Liberia in 1997.

However, just two years later, a second civil war broke out in 1999, with Taylor eventually being forced into exile in 2003.

He was later jailed for committing war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

The three boys were abducted last week

Father hunted by police after abducting young sons at knifepoint
Scammers are taking advantage of confusion over cladding

'Devastating' fake cladding inspection scams fleece leaseholders out of thousands

UK News

Harry Maguire's legal team appealed the sentence

Harry Maguire to have retrial following appeal over Greece assault conviction

UK News

Bibba Henry and Nicole Smallman

More Met police officers face investigation over 'inappropriate photos' taken at crime scene
The Attorney General says he is considering a virtual trial for Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas

Attorney General considering virtual trial for Harry Dunn's alleged killer

UK News

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault

Harry Maguire dropped from England squad following assault charge
Brenton Tarran (L) was branded a "loser" by survivor Mirwais Waziri (R)

New Zealand mosque shooting survivor brands gunman 'loser'

World News

Greater Manchester Police have responded to the incidents (file image)

Woman dead and man critically injured after being hit by same car in separate collisions
The boy was found with a knife wound to his back in Mayfair Avenue, Pitsea

Four teens arrested after 12-year-old boy stabbed in back in Essex

UK News

The officer was bitten on the arm in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre on Saturday.

Woman admits assault after police officer bitten on arm

UK News