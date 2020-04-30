Man arrested after pensioner, 88, died from head injury in Surrey village

Surrey Police at a house on the A25 Bletchingley Road, Godstone, near Reigate, after 88-year-old man was found dead in a home. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old widower died in a leafy Surrey village.

Dennis Kellond was found at a home in Bletchingly Road, Godstone. just before 11am on Monday.

A post-mortem carried out the following day revealed that he died as a result of a head injury.

The man, aged 41 and from nearby Lingfield, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody to be questioned.

Surrey Police said officers were working to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, including house to house enquiries, extensive searches of the area and detailed forensic investigations.

The force has also stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.

East Surrey Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: "The latest development in this investigation should go some way to reassuring the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what has happened and to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this horrendous crime.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Kellond's family at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.

"We are still pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but would particularly like to appeal to anyone who was in the A25/Bletchingley Road area of Godstone between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10am and 3pm on Saturday April 25 and who may have seen something suspicious, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

"The road is a well-travelled route which is also used by walkers and cyclists, and we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or video footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible."