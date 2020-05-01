Man charged with murder of 88-year-old widower in quiet village

1 May 2020, 20:00

The crime scene in Godstone, Surrey
The crime scene in Godstone, Surrey. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Detectives investigating the death of an 88-year-old widower in a quiet village have charged a man with murder.

Darren McClean, 41, is accused of killing Dennis Kellond, whose body was discovered on Monday in Godstone, Surrey, in a tragedy that shocked the small local community.

McClean, of Coneybury in Bletchingley, was charged on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, Surrey Police said.

"Lovely chap" Mr Kellond, who lived alone after the death of his wife, died from a head injury and was found dead at an address on Bletchingley Road just before 11am on Monday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie said: "Mr Kellond's family is going through an extremely difficult time and we would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them to grieve and begin to come to terms with what has happened."

The Rev Peter O'Connell, from St Nicholas Church, previously paid tribute to Mr Kellond, who he said was an active part of the community.

He said: "You sort of expect that if absolutely terrible things happen in the world, then it's not going to be anything here and especially not to someone who is 88 and no threat to anyone."

Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/P20095551.

