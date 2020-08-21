Man charged with wasting police time over report of missing car

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged with wasting police time following a report on Thursday that a car with a child inside had gone missing in east London.

Jamal Thomas, 23, of South Street in Romford, is set to appear via video link this afternoon at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

It comes after the vehicle was reported as going missing shortly after midday on Thursday, having last been seen at Beckton Triangle, Newham.

The car was later found by the Metropolitan Police and the child concerned was "located safe and well elsewhere".

Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing the story on social media.