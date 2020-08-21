Man charged with wasting police time over report of missing car

21 August 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 16:02

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and wasting police time
A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and wasting police time. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged with wasting police time following a report on Thursday that a car with a child inside had gone missing in east London.

Jamal Thomas, 23, of South Street in Romford, is set to appear via video link this afternoon at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

It comes after the vehicle was reported as going missing shortly after midday on Thursday, having last been seen at Beckton Triangle, Newham.

The car was later found by the Metropolitan Police and the child concerned was "located safe and well elsewhere".

Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing the story on social media.

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Police found the drugs in a hidden compartment

£5.7 million worth of cocaine found in hidden van compartment
A second man – believed aged in his 20s – was also found suffering stab injuries in Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there

Man in 20s dead and another in hospital after Brixton knife attack
Tashan Daniel (L) was stabbed to death by Alex Lanning (R) last September

Tashan Daniel: Killer jailed for life for stabbing Arsenal fan on his way to match
The baby was found in Bradford

Newborn baby found dead wrapped in beach towel in Bradford

A Sudanese man has been jailed for attempting smuggle himself and 9 others into the UK

Sudanese people smuggler jailed for two years over dangerous Channel crossings

UK News

A large operation took place to tackle the illegal sale of cannabis in vape shops

LBC join police on raid of vape shop selling 'over-the-counter' cannabis

UK News

Aman Vyas, 35, who targeted lone women under the cover of darkness has been sentenced for the murder of one of his victims more than a decade after her death.

Murderer and rapist dubbed 'E17 night stalker' jailed for life
Heinz baby food that was laced with fragments of a craft knife by Nigel Wright, 45, as part of a plot to blackmail the supermarket chain

Sheep-farmer found guilty of Tesco baby food blackmail plot

William required hospital treatment for a severe laceration and stitches for a head wound.

Man knocked out at London train station in face masks row

Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, are accused of killing 27 people

US drops death penalty for ISIS 'Beatles'

USA