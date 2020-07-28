Man charged with manslaughter over death of Stella Frew

Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead after the incident on Tonfield Road, Sutton. Picture: Met Police

By EJ Ward

A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman who was run over by a van.

James Martin, of Brickfield Road, Wimbledon, south-west London, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.



He is accused of killing Stella Frew, 38, who was fatally injured in Tonfield Road, Sutton, just before 6pm on Friday.



It is claimed that she got into a white transit van and was later involved in a dispute with the driver.