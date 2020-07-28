Man charged with manslaughter over death of Stella Frew
28 July 2020, 09:52
A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman who was run over by a van.
James Martin, of Brickfield Road, Wimbledon, south-west London, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He is accused of killing Stella Frew, 38, who was fatally injured in Tonfield Road, Sutton, just before 6pm on Friday.
It is claimed that she got into a white transit van and was later involved in a dispute with the driver.