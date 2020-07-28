Man charged with manslaughter over death of Stella Frew

28 July 2020, 09:52

Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead after the incident on Tonfield Road, Sutton
Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead after the incident on Tonfield Road, Sutton. Picture: Met Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman who was run over by a van.

James Martin, of Brickfield Road, Wimbledon, south-west London, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Stella Frew, 38, who was fatally injured in Tonfield Road, Sutton, just before 6pm on Friday.

It is claimed that she got into a white transit van and was later involved in a dispute with the driver.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20, from Epping, Essex, was killed in the crash

Barrister's son jailed for killing student, 20, in hit-and-run
Serial rapist Philip Blackwell, 56, will be sentenced on Monday

Former X Factor contestant jailed for life after 22-year sex attack campaign
Peter McCombie, 72, was killed in the hit-and-run

Family make emotional plea for cyclist to come forward after hit-and-run pensioner dies
"BAME people were issued with FPNs at a rate 1.6 to 1.7 times higher than for white people."

Young BAME men more likely to get Covid fines than similar aged white males

UK News

Thorpe Park in Surrey, as the park kept its doors open to the public after an attempted stabbing murder on its premises

Fourth arrest made in connection to Thorpe Park knife attack

UK News

Cumbria Police were called at around 5.30am on Friday to a report of a body found in the River Caldew

Murder investigation launched after body found in Carlisle river

UK News

Dozens of prisoners were filmed breaking out of jail in South Africa

Dozens of prisoners filmed escaping South African jail before truck hijack

World News

Owen Jones suffered cuts and swelling to his back and head following the attack

Football hooligan, 40, jailed for attack on journalist Owen Jones
Pembroke Castle had to be evacuated following the discovery

Ex-teacher faces terror charges for 'putting fake Novichok bottles' in Pembroke Castle
Officers come under attack at an illegal rave

Met police dealing with 23 illegal music events each day in London

UK News