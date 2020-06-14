One dead, three stabbed and a woman raped at illegal Manchester raves

14 June 2020, 14:45

Violence was directed towards the police at one of the illegal raves
Violence was directed towards the police at one of the illegal raves. Picture: PA
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

One man has died, three people have been stabbed and a woman has been raped at a night of illegal raves near Manchester, police have confirmed.

A 20-year-old man has died of a suspected drugs overdose, while an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and three were stabbed at the gatherings in Carrington, near Trafford, and Droylsden, near Ashton-under-Lyne.

The illegal parties on Saturday night attracted almost 6,000 people, Greater Manchester Police said.

They added that officers were met with violence from revellers at the Carrington party, with items thrown and a police car being vandalised.

There were no further reported incidents of crime at the Droylsden rave.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes, said: “In Droylsden, there are believed to have been around 4,000 people at the peak of the gathering.

“Whilst that’s a significant number, there were no reported incidents of further crime but sadly a 20-year-old man passed away from a suspected drug overdose following the gathering and we have specialist officers supporting his family at this time.

“In Carrington, there are believed to have been around 2,000 people at the peak of the gathering.

“Unfortunately there were a number of serious incidents at this gathering and after careful assessment, officers were deployed to the scene.

“There were three separate reported stabbings, including one where an 18-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries.

“Police officers managed to safely enter the crowds, locate the man and administer life-saving first aid before paramedics arrived.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of those officers provided essential treatment to the man now in hospital and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

“Two other men – aged 25 and 26 – were also left with injuries after these separate assaults.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and enquiries remain ongoing to locate the suspects involved in these incidents.

“We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended this event and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family whilst enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible."

Officers have urged anyone with footage of the gatherings to upload them to scd.cctv.gmp.police.uk

