Peterborough: Man dies in crash as two women are arrested on suspicion of kidnap

By Kate Buck

A man has died and two women have been hospitalised following a car crash during an alleged kidnap attempt in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Southgate Way, Peterborough, at around 1.40am this morning to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and Mercedes Sprinter Van.

The victim, aged in his forties, was a passenger in the Astra and despite best efforts by paramedics died at the scene.

Two women, aged 27 and 35, are also believed to have been travelling in the Astra have now each been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnap.

They are both currently being treated in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene and is being sought by police.

Three men, aged 24, 37 and 41, were also arrested at a nearby address shortly after the crash on suspicion of assisting an offender.

There was one person inside the Sprinter van, and he has not been injured, police say.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.