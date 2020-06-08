Man facing jail over 5G phone mast arson case

8 June 2020, 06:17 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 06:18

A number of attacks on phone masts across the country are believed to be linked to false claims that the 5G network is spreading coronavirus
A number of attacks on phone masts across the country are believed to be linked to false claims that the 5G network is spreading coronavirus. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A man who pleaded guilty to an arson attack on a 5G phone mast in Liverpool will be sentenced later on Monday.

Michael Whitty was warned he faces a prison sentence when he admitted arson at a hearing last month at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to the attack on the telecommunications mast in Kirkby, Merseyside, on April 5.

Nobody was injured, but damage was caused to the structure - owned by Vodafone.

A number of attacks on phone masts across the country are believed to be linked to false claims that the 5G network is spreading coronavirus.

Whitty, of Perimeter Road, Kirkby, will be sentenced later today at Liverpool Crown Court.

At a previous hearing Andrew Alty, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared to provide further details of Whitty's reasons for committing the offence.

He said: "There is more of an explanation behind this that he would like to give."

The court heard material from the defendant's mobile phone was being assessed by the prosecution.

Judge Andrew Menary QC adjourned the case until today.

He told Whitty: "You must recognise that it is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence in this case."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Police intervene anti-racism protest in London

Twelve arrested at protest after violent clashes leave eight police officers injured

UK News

A man was shot dead in Hackney in east London

Murder probe after man is shot dead in east London

Inga Gehricke disappeared in 2015 and has not been found

Madeleine McCann suspect 'linked to disappearance of German girl in 2015'
n

Man, 19, arrested after two-year-old boy left fighting for life in north London shooting
A man has been charged with murder

Madeleine McCann 'assumed dead' by German police

Madeleine McCann in an Everton Football shirt. ritish police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine have found no evidence relating to her during searches of three areas of land close to where she went missing

What year did Madeleine McCann go missing? Important facts and dates to remember

UK News

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2009

Madeleine McCann suspect may have had accomplices, say German police
Security has been upgraded in Chinese schools following previous attacks [File Photo]

Chinese nursery attack: Security guard stabs at least 39

World News

Police responded to reports of gunshots in Energen Close, Harlesden

Young child among four injured following shooting in Brent

UK News

Police have identified a new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case

German prison inmate identified as new suspect in Madeleine McCann case