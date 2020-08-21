Man in 20s dead and another in hospital after Brixton knife attack

By EJ Ward

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man who was stabbed in Brixton, south London.

Scotland Yard said police were called to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road in Brixton shortly before 6pm on Thursday.



Officers attended the scene alongside ambulance crews, finding a man, believed to be in his 20s, with stab injuries in nearby Wynne Road.



He was taken to hospital but died there just before 9pm, the Metropolitan Police said.



Another man, also thought to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries in Overton Road.



He remains in hospital, with his condition described as not life-threatening.

An overturned car found in nearby Marcella Road is being linked to the incident by police.

A section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers is in place across an area of south London, including Brixton, Clapham, Kennington and Vauxhall, until 9am on Friday.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue, police said.