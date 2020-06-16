Man shot by police during armed robbery in Swindon

16 June 2020, 21:50

A man has been shot by police in Swindon
A man has been shot by police in Swindon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has been shot by police after stealing a lorry in an armed robbery, Wiltshire Police said.

The force was called to Rivermead Industrial Estate in Westlea, Swindon, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to reports of a vehicle theft by a man armed with a handgun.

Officers intercepted the lorry in the Ridge Green area of Swindon and the suspect, aged in his fifties, was shot in the leg.

He was airlifted to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: "I want to reassure the community that this incident was dealt with swiftly. Nobody else was injured and the incident is now contained."

He added: "Due to the fact that a police firearm was discharged, we have automatically referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Daniel John Allan

Father-of-two admits kicking police officer in back during violent protests
Bristol police are appealing for this man following an assault at a protest

Black Lives Matter protests: Police appeal for man following assault in Bristol

UK News

Dixon has been jailed after making hundreds of nuisance 999 calls

Nuisance 999 caller who cost emergency services half a million pounds, jailed
The German prosecutor handling the Madeleine McCann case has written to her parents to tell them she is dead

German prosecutors tell Madeleine McCann's parents she is dead by letter
Lillian Serunkuma, the boy's grandmother, has appealed for information

Grandmother appeals after toddler shot in head survives as bullet 'missed artery by 1mm'
Memorial To PC Keith Palmer

Fourteen days in prison for man who urinated next to PC Keith Palmer memorial
Margaret Ogunbanwo had a swastika painted on the side of her property on Saturday

Swastika painted on side of black family's Welsh home

UK News

Violence was directed towards the police at one of the illegal raves

One dead, three stabbed and a woman raped at illegal Manchester raves
A man appeared to urinate near the memorial to Pc Palmer

Man, 28, charged after appearing to relieve himself by PC Palmer memorial

UK News

Rabbi Alter Yaacov Schlesinger, who is in his 50s, was taken to a major trauma centre

Stoke Newington stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder after rabbi attacked

UK News