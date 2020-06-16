Man shot by police during armed robbery in Swindon

A man has been shot by police in Swindon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has been shot by police after stealing a lorry in an armed robbery, Wiltshire Police said.

The force was called to Rivermead Industrial Estate in Westlea, Swindon, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to reports of a vehicle theft by a man armed with a handgun.

Officers intercepted the lorry in the Ridge Green area of Swindon and the suspect, aged in his fifties, was shot in the leg.

He was airlifted to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: "I want to reassure the community that this incident was dealt with swiftly. Nobody else was injured and the incident is now contained."

He added: "Due to the fact that a police firearm was discharged, we have automatically referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."