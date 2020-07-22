Manhunt launched for pair after police officer is dragged 40ft by speeding car

22 July 2020, 20:02

A pair are being hunted after a police officer was dragged 40ft by a police car
A pair are being hunted after a police officer was dragged 40ft by a police car. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A police officer has escaped being seriously injured after being dragged 40ft by a speeding car.

The Tactical Support Group officer was walking towards a car on Wednesday morning in Southgate after becoming suspicious, when it was driven at him.

He was then dragged by the vehicle, and the soles of his shoes were torn off in the struggle before he was finally able to roll free.

He thankfully only suffered minor cuts and bruises, and was treated for his injuries before returning to duty.

Police are now hunting the the two occupants of the car on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm..

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote CAD 2032/22JUL.To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Kevin Cole, aka Banana Man, has been charged with two counts of fraud

'Banana man' charity fundraiser found guilty of fraud

Paramedics were called to Preston Road, Wembley, on Wednesday morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby dies in Wembley
The incident took place on Perranporth beach

Boy, 14, glassed 'with whiskey bottle after throwing plastic cup into rock pool'
A man has been charged with a stabbing at Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park stabbing: Man charged after victim was knifed in stomach
The man burst into the shop waving the large knife

Watch the shocking moment robber armed with machete cleans out till
The attack is believed to have taken place at the Abbey Arms pub

Detectives hunt gang of 10 men after 3 hospitalised in 'shocking' pub knife attack
Police are hunting the man following a racially aggravated attack in Dagenham in 2019

Detectives hunt attacker who left victim with 'physical and emotional scars'
Mohammad Abdullah, 23, has been jailed for seven years for attempted rape

Man, 23, who punched teen in face as he tried to rape her is jailed
Amber Heard has claimed she feared for her life at points during her marriage to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard insists she was 'never violent' to Johnny Depp

Counter Terrorist Specialist Firearms Officers at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Man charged with attempted murder after Brighton hospital stabbing