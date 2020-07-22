Manhunt launched for pair after police officer is dragged 40ft by speeding car

A pair are being hunted after a police officer was dragged 40ft by a police car. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A police officer has escaped being seriously injured after being dragged 40ft by a speeding car.

The Tactical Support Group officer was walking towards a car on Wednesday morning in Southgate after becoming suspicious, when it was driven at him.

He was then dragged by the vehicle, and the soles of his shoes were torn off in the struggle before he was finally able to roll free.

He thankfully only suffered minor cuts and bruises, and was treated for his injuries before returning to duty.

Police are now hunting the the two occupants of the car on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm..

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote CAD 2032/22JUL.To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.