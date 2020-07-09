Met Police officer charged with being member of banned far-right group National Action

9 July 2020, 20:12 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 20:21

A probationary Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with being a member of far-right group National Action. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Benjamin Hannam, 21, has been suspended from duty.

He has also been charged with possession of images of child abuse.

The force alleges he failed to disclose his membership of the neo-Nazi organisation on two occasions during the application process.

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.

National Action was formed in 2013, but deemed to be a terrorist organisation in 2016.

More to follow...

