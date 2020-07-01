Murder investigation launched after girl, 5, is stabbed to death

Sayagi Sivanantham was found with knife wound on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a five-year-old girl was stabbed to death.

Sayagi Sivanantham was found with knife wounds on Tuesday at a flat in Mitcham.

Police say a formal identification is yet to take place, but they are confident in the identification and are supporting her family.

A 35-year-old woman currently remains in hospital after suffering knife wounds.

Officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

Sayagi’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Superintendent Richard Smith said: “Today a family are grieving for their little girl, and we are doing everything we can to support them.

"This terrible incident has left a family distraught and the local community in shock.

"I would like to pay tribute to the police officers and ambulance service colleagues who responded to this frightening situation and thank them for working so hard to try and save Sayagi. She will remain in our thoughts.”



Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5109/30JUN. They can also call the incident room on 0208 785 8244.