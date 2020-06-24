Murder probe in Epping after man found stabbed in street

24 June 2020, 06:23

A murder probe is under way after a man was found stabbed to death in Epping
A murder probe is under way after a man was found stabbed to death in Epping. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man found seriously injured in a road in Essex died in hospital.

The man, who Essex Police believe was in his 30s, was found injured with a suspected stab wound on Epping Road, Epping, soon before 8pm on Tuesday.

Police officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital but, despite the efforts of medics, he died.

The Wakes Arms roundabout in Epping and its approaching roads have been closed and are expected to stay shut as detectives continue their investigation.

Morning commuters have been warned significant delays are likely and have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police's major crimes team on 101 and quoting reference 1191 of June 23, or by emailing scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Pc Andrew Harper was killed in the line of duty last August

Pc Andrew Harper trial: Brave officer killed in 'truly shocking circumstances'
South Wales Police is considered one of the leaders in the use of AFR

Appeal over police use of facial recognition technology brought at High Court

UK News

Tributes were paid across Reading on Monday

Tributes paid to victims of Reading terror attack as details of MI5 watchlist emerge
Jake Kemp, 26, was killed after he was hit by Uran Nabiev

Driver guilty of killing 'big-hearted' young man after wing mirror damaged
Drinkers had barricaded themselves inside The Britannia Hotel pub in Vauxhall, Liverpool

Police pelted with beer as drinkers barricade themselves inside Liverpool pub

UK News

Colleagues and pupils of teacher James Furlong take part in a period of silence at the Holt School, Wokingham

Reading terror attack: Teachers and students gather to remember victim James Furlong

UK News

Police wish to speak with this man about a series of assaults

Police release 999 call of 'random' attack on NHS doctor

Home Secretary Priti Patel visits Forbury Gardens, in Reading town centre, the scene of a multiple stabbing attack

Priti Patel urges public to remain 'alert' and 'vigilant' in wake of Reading stabbing attack
Justin Biber, pictured in 2014, has denied accusations of sexual assault

Justin Bieber says sexual assault allegation is 'factually impossible'
Joshua James Flynn aged 37, and his son Coby-Jay Flynn aged 15 and daughter Skylar Flynn aged 12 died in the crash on Sunday

Three members of same family hit and killed in crash in Cumbria