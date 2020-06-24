Murder probe in Epping after man found stabbed in street

A murder probe is under way after a man was found stabbed to death in Epping. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man found seriously injured in a road in Essex died in hospital.

The man, who Essex Police believe was in his 30s, was found injured with a suspected stab wound on Epping Road, Epping, soon before 8pm on Tuesday.

Police officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital but, despite the efforts of medics, he died.

The Wakes Arms roundabout in Epping and its approaching roads have been closed and are expected to stay shut as detectives continue their investigation.

Morning commuters have been warned significant delays are likely and have been asked to avoid the area where possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police's major crimes team on 101 and quoting reference 1191 of June 23, or by emailing scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.