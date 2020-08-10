Organisers of Kent beach gathering admit it 'got out of hand' with no social distancing

10 August 2020, 14:45

Hundreds attended a beach cookout event on Sunday
Hundreds attended a beach cookout event on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

By Kate Buck

Organisers of a beach gathering attended by hundreds have admitted it "got out of hand", but denied their event was "illegal".

The owners of Caribbean restaurant Flavour Boss, in Croydon, south London, had organised a beach cookout, and charged £27.54 for tickets to arrange transport to and from "secret beach location".

Flavour Boss director Orette Williams said the money charged was to cover the three coach-loads of people who attended the event and the company gave out food free of charge.

Sunday's event was initially planned for the cookout to take place at Camber Sands in East Sussex, but was moved to Romney Marsh, Kent, after police blocked the plans.

Sussex Police said the event had not been granted the relevant permissions and would not be supported.

But the event was instead held at Greatstone beach, and pictures were loaded onto social media of revellers ignoring social distancing rules.

At around 9pm that evening, police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a fight in a nearby car park. Four police officers were injured and a 29-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene.

One witness said officers in riot gear attended.

Under current government Covid-19 guidelines, it is against the law to hold a gathering of more than 30 people without permission from the local authority and police.

Mr Williams said that he was given permission for the event but it was withdrawn 48 hours beforehand after police found out that coach-loads of people would be attending.

"It did get a bit out of hand, with regards to the social distancing," he said.

He added that he had been given "mixed signals" by Folkstone and Hythe District Council, which he said gave permission for a gathering that followed social distancing rules.

"We were stuck between a rock and a hard place. What was I going to do? I was going to lose £2,000 on the coaches," he said.

"We don't host illegal gatherings, we did not break the law - the police knew this event was taking place. They were there from the start."

Superintendent Simon Thompson said: "Our officers responded to calls regarding a large group of people on Greatstone beach and remained in the area throughout the day to ensure those gathering were following guidelines.

"Our beaches, parks and town centres have been busier since the easing of lockdown restrictions and whilst the majority of visitors are following guidance to help control the spread of the virus we will continue to attend incidents where members of the public are not adhering to those safety measures.

"We work with the local authority, who has responsibility for the management of beaches, to ensure that coastal areas remain safe and pleasant places for both residents and visitors.

"We will not tolerate reports of anti-social behaviour."

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A suspended Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation for allegedly kneeling on a man's neck

Met Police officer under investigation over 'deeply disturbing' arrest of black man

UK News

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the car

Police release CCTV of car after attack on NHS worker

Jonathan Mok posted images of his injuries to Facebook

15-year-old boy admits 'coronavirus hate attack' on Singaporean student
Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins has described the figures as 'truly sickening' and has said tackling child abuse is a 'priority'

'Truly sickening' almost 450 sex crimes committed last year against babies under one
Pc Gareth Phillips (right ) outside Birmingham Crown Court after Mubashar Hussain was jailed for 12 years

Officer ran over by criminal and left for dead calls for tougher sentences

UK News

The injuries ranged from concussion to head, back and neck injuries

Three Belfast police officers seriously injured after 'sustained and violent attack'

UK News

Undated Metropolitan Police handout photo of Jeremy Menesses

Teenager who died after London West End stabbing named and pictured

UK News

The 34-year-old was attacked in the gardens of Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene

Man kicked to death in churchyard as police launch CCTV appeal

UK News

Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on Market Place

Oxford Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after teen knifed in broad daylight

UK News

Police were called at 6:53am on Thursday to a wooded area in Burnt Farm Ride, Enfield

Man appears in court charged with murder after body of woman found in north London

UK News