Pair knifed in London double stabbing as police deal with unlawful raves

28 June 2020, 11:24

A knife was recovered from the scene
A knife was recovered from the scene. Picture: Shomrim

By Kate Buck

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing near Clapham Common.

It happened as police dealt with a number of unlawful raves, including one near where the stabbing took place.

Witnesses claim the male victim was stabbed three times outside a Jewish bakery shortly after 11pm last night, before staggering into the establishment.

Volunteers from a Jewish community group gave him first aid until the police arrived.

A 33-year-old man was arrested when police arrived on the scene, and a knife with a plastic handle was recovered.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 23.24hrs on 27 June to reports of the incident near Clapton Common, E5.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two men, both aged in their 20s, suffering from injuries.

"They have been taken to hospital, where the condition of both has been assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

A 33-year-old man was arrested near to the scene.He has been taken into police custody.

"The incident is not being treated as a hate crime. It is understood that those injured and the man arrested are Romanian nationals."

Officers were called to Tooting Bec Common and Clapham Common on Saturday night to clear "large, unlicensed" music events.

Hundreds of people attended each gathering.Metropolitan Police said in a statement dispersal zones had been applied in response to events in Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common.

The zones allow uniformed officers extra powers to order people to leave the area and not return.

The events continue a sequence of unlawful gatherings in London over the past four nights.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 quoting reference 9654/27jun

