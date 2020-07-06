Paramedics stabbed after being called to welfare check in Wolverhampton

6 July 2020, 13:37 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 13:45

Two paramedics have been stabbed in Wolverhampton
Two paramedics have been stabbed in Wolverhampton. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has been arrested after two paramedics have been stabbed while attending an incident in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said they were called to the incident in Stephens Way on Monday.

The pair has been called to check on the welfare of a man at the address.

Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers.

The two members of staff, both paramedics, have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics and have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

A man who was tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff.

More to follow...

