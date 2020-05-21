Peterborough City Hospital placed in lockdown after violence nearby injured two

21 May 2020, 15:12

Peterborough City Hospital was placed under lockdown on Thursday morning
Peterborough City Hospital was placed under lockdown on Thursday morning. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A hospital was placed under lockdown after violence broke out nearby, injuring two people.

Peterborough City Hospital locked down around 11am after reports of a number of people having been assaulted and weapons used in nearby Dogsthorpe.

Two people sustained injuries consistent with pellets, with a 14-year-old boy being treated for his injuries.

The lockdown was lifted around 1.30pm.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 33-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokeswoman for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “We activated our lockdown procedure at just after 11am today as a precautionary measure following information from Cambridgeshire Police.

“There was an initial delay for patients coming for appointments being granted access to the building, but this is now resolved.

“As this is an ongoing police matter, we are unable to comment any further.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A man and two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with violence in Dogsthorpe this morning (Thursday 21 May).

“Police were called to Welland Road at 10.35am following reports that a number of people had been assaulted and weapons had been used.

“An investigation is ongoing, however at least two people have sustained injuries consistent with pellets. It is not believed any of the injuries are life-threatening.

“One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, is receiving treatment at Peterborough City Hospital.

“Two 14-year-old boys and a 33-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“Part of Welland Road was closed while police dealt with the incident, however it has since reopened.”

