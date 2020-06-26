Police attacked at illegal music event in Notting Hill amid rave crackdown

By EJ Ward

Police have come under attack while trying to break up an illegal music event for the second night in a row after objects were thrown at officers in Colville Gardens, Notting Hill.

Scotland Yard said missiles were hurled at officers who were attempting to clear an "illegal music gathering" in the Kensington and Chelsea area.

It comes after officers were attacked by rioters at a similar event on Wednesday night in Brixton which the Home Secretary branded "utterly vile."

Kensington and Chelsea Police tweeted: "Officers are at the scene of an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens, #W11.

"Objects have been thrown at officers dispersing the crowd. Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately.

"This gathering is illegal & we ask anyone in attendance to leave."

Earlier on Thursday evening hundreds of officers and a helicopter descended on Streatham Common after reports of an unlicensed event.

Local residents reported around 500 people gathering on the Common, with several reporting the presence of knives and weapons.

The Met said an "enhanced policing operation" would be in effect across London with detective saying they were aware that there were "further unlicensed music events, block parties and raves" planned to take place, and "extra resources" had been put in place."

A police spokesperson warned "we will not tolerate the violence we have recently seen in London."

Police have cracked down on illegal music events across the capital. Picture: LBC

Officers are at the scene of an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens, #W11. Objects have been thrown at officers dispersing the crowd. Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately. This gathering is illegal & we ask anyone in attendance to leave. — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) June 26, 2020

Commander Bas Javid said extra officers, clad in personal protective equipment, had been called in to ensure there was an "effective and prompt response to any reports or disorder".

He added: "Our role is to keep our communities safe and this evening people can expect to see a heightened police presence out in areas where we know these events are taking place."

"This is in direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes."

Extra police officers in protective gear were dispatched to illegal raves planned around London following "appalling scenes" of violence at a street party in Brixton on Wednesday.

The Met Police said it was targeting further unlicensed music events and block parties around the city after 22 officers were injured on the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

Footage on social media showed police vehicles smashed and officers pelted with bottles during clashes with a large crowd, with Downing Street condemning the scenes as "appalling" and Home Secretary Priti Patel calling the incident "utterly vile".