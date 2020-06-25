Fifteen police officers injured as Brixton party descends into violence

25 June 2020, 07:59 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 08:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Brixton was the scene of violent chaos on Wednesday night after police officers were attacked while attempting to break up a party which spiralled out of control.

Scotland Yard said fifteen police officers were left injured and four people arrested after the "unlicensed" music event descended into violence.

Footage on social media shows a number of police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

In one clip, a person can be saying: "They have run the police out of here." 

One witness tweeted: "Only in Brixton, you’ll see feds getting run out of the area."

A police helicopter was reportedly circling the area for several hours.

One video shows a topless man jumping on a police car, appearing to be cheered on by the crowd.

Warning: The following contains bad language.

Police swamped the area on Wednesday night
Police swamped the area on Wednesday night. Picture: Twitter

However, the night quickly descended into chaos with a video showing dozens of revellers running and screaming.

Videos from the evening showed lines of police being attacked with partygoers hurling objects at them.

In one video, a man can be heard yelling at a line of police officers to "back up" as he confronts them with what appears to be a sword.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that police have indicated that the 15 officers did not suffer serious injuries.

LBC News has contacted the Met Police for comment

