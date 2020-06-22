Police hunt 15 people over Edward Colston statue 'criminal damage'

22 June 2020, 06:32 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 06:50

Police in Bristol are appealing for help to identify 15 people
Police in Bristol are appealing for help to identify 15 people. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police investigating the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol have released images of people they want to speak to.

The statue of the slave trader was torn down during anti-racism protests in Bristol City centre and dumped in the city’s harbourside at about 2.30pm on June 7.

The statue was sprayed with paint and attacked before being dragged to the harbourside, where it was thrown into the water near Pero's Bridge - named in honour of an enslaved man.

On the day of the protest officers from Avon and Somerset Police made a tactical decision not to intervene at the time but launched a criminal damage investigation a short time after.

Now detectives from Avon and Somerset Police have identified 18 people they want to question about the incident, with the force releasing 15 images on Monday.

Officers are hunting for 15 people in relation to the incident
Officers are hunting for 15 people in relation to the incident. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Superintendent Liz Hughes said: "The incident attracted worldwide attention and there's no denying it has polarised public opinion - but in the eyes of the law a crime has been committed and we're duty-bound to investigate this without fear or favour.

"I'd like to reassure people we're carrying out a thorough, fair and proportionate investigation and have sought early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service."

It is understood that Bristol City Council has provided a statement to police about the incident.

As we reported previously, Bristol City Council removed the statue from the harbourside with a spokesperson indicating it would be " taken to a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection."

Det Supt Hughes said a "large amount" of video footage and images circulated online and on social media, as well as footage from CCTV cameras, had been examined as part of the investigation.

"We've made a small handful of identifications and we've spoken to some of those individuals," she said.

"They will be coming in for voluntary interviews in the coming days.

"However, despite every effort being made to identify the remaining people we'd like to talk to, we still don't know who they are which is why we're now releasing images of them in the hope the public can help.

"Some of the images are not as clear as we'd like, and some of those we want to identify are wearing masks but we're confident someone will know them and be able to provide us with their name."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, providing the reference number 5220123926, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Khairi Saadallah is believed to be the suspect

Reading stabbing attack suspect Khairi Saadallah known to MI5
Police stand guard at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens, a day after a multiple stabbing attack in the gardens in Reading

Reading knife attack: Suspect re-arrested under Terrorism Act

UK News

The incident took place in Manchester

Manchester shooting: Police launch double-murder investigation following street party
Around 113 people were arrested during last week's demonstrations

Police looking for 13 more people in connection with 'violence and racial abuse' at protests

UK News

The raves were held near Manchester last weekend

Man arrested in connection to illegal Manchester raves

Two arrests have been made

Man and woman arrested following triple stabbing in Liverpool
Protest have taken place in London over the last two weekends

Ten charged over anti-racism and counter protests in last three weeks
The man died at the scene, while a woman aged in her forties and a teenage boy were taken to hospital

Bournemouth stabbing: Man knifed to death in suspected family row

UK News

A police officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting to be fired

World News

The two sisters seen together on the night they were killed

Two sisters pictured dancing before they were killed ‘by stranger’ in London park