Police hunt after cyclist dies in Birmingham hit-and-run

22 August 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 22 August 2020, 11:43

Police have issued CCTV of four men they want to speak to
Police have issued CCTV of four men they want to speak to. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting four men suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run in Birmingham in which a cyclist was killed.

Father-of-three Andell Goulbourne, 59, was hit by a grey BMW M135i as he was cycling along Washwood Heath Road in the Saltley area of Birmingham at 11.15pm on Thursday July 30.

Now West Midlands Police have issued CCTV images of the four occupants of the car who they believe fled the scene, leaving Mr Goulbourne to die in the street.

The car has since been seized and a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision unit, said: "The victim, Mr Goulbourne, was callously left in the road fatally injured while four men ran from the vehicle.

"The offenders were more concerned about looking after themselves than calling for an ambulance or trying to help the man they'd hit.

"It's now almost three weeks since the collision and I would urge the men caught on camera to do the right thing and come and talk to us."

Mr Goulbourne's family said in a statement: "Andell was a kind and generous individual, a mentor to many young people.

"He always sought to serve those less fortunate; this was reflected in his role as a volunteer charity worker. He was a beacon of light.

"Our family and the black community are desperately appealing to you to come forward. This was a cruel and heartless act."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 quoting log 5069 of July 30, or via email on FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

