Police hunt killers who stabbed graduate to death in random attack seconds after he left home

David, 24, was stabbed to death shortly after leaving his house. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police hunting for killers who stabbed a graduate to death in an unprovoked attack days before funeral of his father who died of Covid-19 have issued a new appeal for information.

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, was chatting to a friend on his phone when he was knifed to death just seconds after leaving his home in east London.

Police said the attack was totally unprovoked, there was no argument between him and his assailant or assailants, and there was nothing in his background that would have made him a target.

Tragically, his killing occurred just days before the funeral of his father, who died of coronavirus.

David was fatally stabbed at around 10.25pm on Sunday, 26 April in Freemasons Road, E16 near the junction with Kerry Close. His father’s funeral was to be on the 29th.

David and his mother both worked for the NHS. His mother is a nurse and David was working to keep NHS staff supplued with vital equipment during the coronavirus crisis.

There have been no arrests.

Police want to trace people seen leaving the scene in a stolen Silver Dodge Caliber that was abandon at about 10.30pm in Lincloln Road, E13 after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.

The car had been stolen in Dagenham on Thursday, 16 April and was on cloned plates when it was recovered.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack.

Officers called for anyone who has dash cam footage, or CCTV of the area around where the car was dumped to contact detectives.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk of the Mets Specialist Crime Command said. “David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her brother and father, both are now heartbroken.

“David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS. At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.

“I have no doubt this was a planned attack that singled out David because he happened to be in that area. David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know. If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”

Anyone with information can call 0208 345 3985, 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

People can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.