Police hunt man who kicked two baby swans in Royal Park

11 June 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 11 June 2020, 11:29

A newborn cygnet was kicked and later died
A newborn cygnet was kicked and later died. Picture: Met police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police are hunting a man who kicked a baby swan which later died, while out jogging in Richmond Park.

Officers are seeking a white male, about 60 years old, 5ft6 with grey hair, who was in the Royal Park on Monday.

The cygnet died on Thursday after sustaining "severe" head injuries from the incident which happened at around 5.30pm on Monday in Richmond Park, south-west London.

Staff at the Swan Sanctuary in Middlesex said the bird was "desperately poorly” and cared for the newborn after passers-by reported the incident to police but they could not save him.

Police said the suspect was also seen to kick another cygnet, which thankfully managed to escape to the water.

Royal Parks Police said in a tweet: "Sadly the cygnet died this afternoon, his injuries were too severe.

"The jogger had a logo on his running top and is balding."

Any witnesses should call 07920 586546 and quote reference 0705738/20.

