Police hunt man who kicked two baby swans in Royal Park

A newborn cygnet was kicked and later died. Picture: Met police

By EJ Ward

Police are hunting a man who kicked a baby swan which later died, while out jogging in Richmond Park.

Officers are seeking a white male, about 60 years old, 5ft6 with grey hair, who was in the Royal Park on Monday.

The cygnet died on Thursday after sustaining "severe" head injuries from the incident which happened at around 5.30pm on Monday in Richmond Park, south-west London.

Staff at the Swan Sanctuary in Middlesex said the bird was "desperately poorly” and cared for the newborn after passers-by reported the incident to police but they could not save him.

Police said the suspect was also seen to kick another cygnet, which thankfully managed to escape to the water.

#Update Sadly the Cygnet died this afternoon, his injures were too severe. The suspect was seen to kick another cygnet, which thankfully managed to escape to the water. The jogger had a logo on his running top and is balding. — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) June 10, 2020

Royal Parks Police said in a tweet: "Sadly the cygnet died this afternoon, his injuries were too severe.

"The jogger had a logo on his running top and is balding."

Any witnesses should call 07920 586546 and quote reference 0705738/20.