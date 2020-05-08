Police hunt thug who left homeless man fighting for life in hospital

Police want to trace this man after a homeless man was left fighting for life. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a thug who attacked a homeless man on a street in London, leaving him fighting for life in hospital.

Police said they were called at around 4.30am yesterday morning to reports of an attack on a rough sleeper on Victoria Street SW1.

Officers and London Ambulance Service medics attended, the victim, 44, was rushed to hospital where he is in critical condition.

Two suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Using CCTV, police traced one of the suspects to the area of a second assault on a homeless person outside Waterloo station around two hours later.

A 32-year-old man suffered head injuries and is stable in hospital.

Police today issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the attack on Victoria Street.

He is described as white, wearing a dark blue jacket, blue trousers and white trainers at the time of the attack.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault at Waterloo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers based in Westminster via 101 quoting reference Cad 1910/07May.