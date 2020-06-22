Police release 999 call of 'random' attack on NHS doctor

By Kate Buck

Detectives have released audio of a 999 call from an NHS doctor who was attacked on her way home from work.

The horrific assault - which left the victim with a broken tooth and other injuries - has now been linked to another assault on a second woman.

Police have now issued CCTV pictures in an attempt to find the suspect.

The 37-year-old was doctor stood on the platform at Shadwell DLR station on 17 April, when she realised a man was following her.

She got off the train at another station before re-boarding, but realised the suspect had mirrored her actions.

Two men kindly offered to walk with her after the victim approached them with concerns she was being followed.

But the suspect launched his attack after their journey took them on a different route, and pushed the woman to the ground.

Police wish to speak with this man about a series of assaults. Picture: Met Police

He assaulted an NHS doctor who was left with a broken tooth. Picture: Met Police

The doctor's assault has now been linked to an assault of a second woman just six days before.

At around 6am on 11 April, a 51-year-old woman was on her way to work aboard a Route 149 bus in the Edmonton Green area when she was approached from behind and punched in the side of the head.

She thankfully did not suffer lasting injuries but was understandably shaken by the incident and is now feels anxious when using public transport.

Detective Constable Alister Kim, from North East CID, said: “I am particularly keen to speak with the two men who kindly walked for a time with the victim when she was being followed by the suspect. They may, unknowingly have information that could assist my investigation and I urge them to get in touch.”

At this stage there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

The doctor got off a DLR train but was followed. Picture: Met Police

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 20 years old. At the time of both attacks he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top under a dark jacket and a dark cap.

DC Kim, added: “Having studied the evidence from both incidents I believe that both victims were attacked by the same suspect.

“There is nothing to suggest any motive or reason for the victims being targeted. Both women were simply going about their daily business.

“The random nature of both assaults makes it imperative that the man in the images is identified without delay. If you know who he is please contact police immediately.”

Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call 101 reference CAD 6121/17 Apr, Tweet @MetCC or remain 100% anonymous by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .