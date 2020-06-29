Reading knife attack: Khairi Saadallah in court charged with three counts of murder

29 June 2020, 05:21

Khairi Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrate Court on Monday
Khairi Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrate Court on Monday. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A man will appear in court later following a knife attack in Reading which saw three men killed and several others injured.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

James Furlong, 36, and his friends David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett died after the incident in the Berkshire town's Forbury Gardens shortly before 7pm on June 20.

Saadallah is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A further three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and have since been released from hospital.

The attack was declared a terrorism incident by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for Counter-Terrorism Policing, and Counter-Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead the investigation.

