Breaking News

IS supporter who planned to blow up St Paul's Cathedral jailed

3 July 2020, 12:35 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 12:59

Safiyya Shaikh was jailed at the Old Bailey
Safiyya Shaikh was jailed at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Safiyya Shaikh, a Muslim convert from Hayes in west London who planned a terror attack on St Paul's Cathedral, has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years at The Old Bailey.

The Old Bailey was told Shaikh had become increasingly dedicated to martyrdom and saw her profile rise among the fundamentalist community online through extremist propaganda she created.

She even carried out a reconnaissance trip from her home in Hayes, west London, to St Paul's cathedral to scope out the security detail and the prospect of smuggling a bomb inside to commit mass murder.

The plot, she deduced after spending an hour inside the landmark, was "easy" to carry out.

However, she was unaware her online co-conspirator was not a fixer who could help her get the bomb, but an undercover police officer.

Police stormed Shaikh's home in October 2019 after she cancelled plans to meet up with the fixer's wife to discuss how the terror attack would work.

Shaikh was arrested and became distressed when she was told the "brother" who agreed to help her was in fact working for the police.

Sentencing Shaikh to life with a minimum term of 14 years at the Old Bailey on Friday, Mr Justice Sweeney said: "I had already reached the sure conclusion in the original evidence that your claim of doubt to the police and others was a lie.

"Your intention had been - and remained throughout - strong."

Shaikh, who sat in the dock wearing a black hijab with her head bowed, showed little emotion as the sentence was read out.

She smiled and raised her index finger - widely recognised as an Islamic State salute - to members of the press as she was led from court after sentencing.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A major incident has been declared after chemicals were stolen from a van

'Major incident' declared after poison is stolen from van

UK News

Safiyya Shaikh has been put behind bars

St Paul's bomb plotter told friends she 'wasn't having doubts' about attack
Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been arrested

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell charged in US with child sex trafficking
Police are hunting the man following the incident at Waterloo

Police launch manhunt after teenage girl kidnapped and robbed at Waterloo Station
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

Breaking: Teenager charged with murder of sisters in Wembley park
The Edward Colston statue was toppled in Bristol

Black Lives Matter: Man, 24, arrested over toppling of Edward Colston statue
Sayagi Sivanantham was found with knife wound on Tuesday

Murder investigation launched after girl, 5, is stabbed to death
Carson Price died when he was 13 after taking MDMA

Teenager charged with supplying ecstasy in connection with drug death of boy, 13
Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found stabbed to death in the park

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder of two sisters in London park
Migrant crossings have surged since the lockdown began

Migrant crossing crisis is 'a fire that we haven't been able to put out' ex Border Force chief warns

UK News