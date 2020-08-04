Seven arrested over Alexander Kareem's murder

4 August 2020, 11:22

Alexander Kareem was murdered on 6 June
Alexander Kareem was murdered on 8 June. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Seven people have been arrested over the murder of a man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

Alexander Kareem, 20, was gunned down on Askew Road, Shepherd's Bush, west London, shortly after 12.30am on 8 June.

He had just left a local convenience store and was on his scooter when he was shot.

Five men aged between 18 and 24, a 16-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning.

DCI Wayne Jolley said: "This is a significant development in the investigation, however we will not be complacent.

"We will continue to work hard to make sure those responsible are brought to justice. I believe this murder to have been a case of mistaken identity, perpetrated recklessly and with no regard whatsoever for human life.

Khaji Kareem and Henry Kareem, the sister and brother of Alexander Kareem, speak during his funeral service
Khaji Kareem and Henry Kareem, the sister and brother of Alexander Kareem, speak during his funeral service. Picture: PA
Khaji and Alex's mother Victoria mourn together at his funeral
Khaji and Alex's mother Victoria mourn together at his funeral. Picture: PA

"Alexander's death is a tragic reminder that carrying a gun has devastating consequences, I urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us."

Investigators have scoured CCTV to trace the route taken by a white Range Rover thought to be linked to the shooting that was found burned out 25 minutes after the police were called.

At Mr Kareem's funeral on July 29, his sister Khafi Kareem, 30, urged the public not to dismiss her brother as "just another black boy who's been shot".

The Met Police officer said: "To anybody who's seen this (in the news) and is thinking this is just another black boy who's been shot by violence, I want to tell you that is not the case.

"Alex's life mattered, he had a future ahead of him, he's not just another black boy.

"He had a family, he had friends, this is real."

