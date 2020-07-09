Terrorist who planned attacks on Madame Tussaud's jailed

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A terrorist who planned attacks on Madame Tussaud's and a Pride Parade has been locked up for a minimum of 25 years.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury planned to target popular attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus, using a gun, knife and van, last year.

The 29-year-old former Uber driver from Luton, who was said to be driven by "dreams of martyrdom", was arrested three days before the Pride parade in summer 2019 after he unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police officers.

Chowdhury bragged to them about deceiving a jury which cleared him of a sword attack on police outside Buckingham Palace at a previous trial at the Old Bailey in December 2018.

But the jury at a separate subsequent trial found him guilty of terror offences in February, little more than a year later.

Chowdhury was handed the life sentence at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

More to follow...