Three more arrests in Aya Hachem murder investigation

Three more men have been arrested over the murder of law student Aya Hachem, police have said.

The 19-year-old died after being shot outside a Lidl in Blackburn just 100 metres from her family home.

Detectives said Aya was an "innocent passer-by" and is thought to have been shot from a car window at around 3pm on Sunday, after she had left the house to go shopping.

On Wednesday, Lancashire Police said two men aged 31 and 35 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



All are from Blackburn, were arrested on Tuesday night and are being questioned in custody.



Three other men from Blackburn aged 39, 33 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and remain in custody.

