Thug facing jail for spitting in police officer's eye amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Kate Buck

A thug who spat in a police officer's eye is now facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Temisan Oritsejafor, 41, was already on bail for assaulting another officer when police were again called to him at a block of flats in Coventry on 18 April.

But when PC Annie Napier arrested him following a disturbance at the address, he launched a disgusting assault and spat at her.

His spit with blood in it went in her eye, but PC Napier remained professional and has thankfully suffered no ill-health as a result of his attack.

She remains on the frontline with her fellow officers, working to keep the rest of us safe as lockdown continues.

She said: "As frontline officers, we know that we put ourselves in potential danger, but we now face the added risk of Covid-19 infection which then also puts our families at risk.

Oritsejafor is facing a lengthy jail sentence for spitting at PC Annie Napier. Picture: West Midlands Police

PC Annie Napier has thankfully suffered no ill health and remains on the frontline. Picture: PA

"It’s a shock when someone spits in your face and very unpleasant, so I’m pleased the force and the courts take these assaults so seriously."

Oritsejafor has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker, and a further charge of assault.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Warwick Crown Court at a later date.

Superintendent Jenny Skryme added: "It is vulgar and unacceptable to spit at anybody, but even more so a key worker who is putting themselves at risk to keep people safe and catch criminals.

"Our officers are bravely and repeatedly on the frontline despite the understandable safety concerns across the country. This type of assault on our staff is deplorable and shouldn’t, and won’t be, tolerated."