Thug facing jail for spitting in police officer's eye amid Covid-19 pandemic

1 May 2020, 15:51 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 16:08

By Kate Buck

A thug who spat in a police officer's eye is now facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Temisan Oritsejafor, 41, was already on bail for assaulting another officer when police were again called to him at a block of flats in Coventry on 18 April.

But when PC Annie Napier arrested him following a disturbance at the address, he launched a disgusting assault and spat at her.

His spit with blood in it went in her eye, but PC Napier remained professional and has thankfully suffered no ill-health as a result of his attack.

She remains on the frontline with her fellow officers, working to keep the rest of us safe as lockdown continues.

She said: "As frontline officers, we know that we put ourselves in potential danger, but we now face the added risk of Covid-19 infection which then also puts our families at risk.

Oritsejafor is facing a lengthy jail sentence for spitting at PC Annie Napier
Oritsejafor is facing a lengthy jail sentence for spitting at PC Annie Napier. Picture: West Midlands Police
PC Annie Napier has thankfully suffered no ill health and remains on the frontline
PC Annie Napier has thankfully suffered no ill health and remains on the frontline. Picture: PA

"It’s a shock when someone spits in your face and very unpleasant, so I’m pleased the force and the courts take these assaults so seriously."

Oritsejafor has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker, and a further charge of assault.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Warwick Crown Court at a later date.

Superintendent Jenny Skryme added: "It is vulgar and unacceptable to spit at anybody, but even more so a key worker who is putting themselves at risk to keep people safe and catch criminals.

"Our officers are bravely and repeatedly on the frontline despite the understandable safety concerns across the country. This type of assault on our staff is deplorable and shouldn’t, and won’t be, tolerated."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

PC Brice was attacked by a man he had arrested

PC pours hand sanitiser in own eyes after being spat at

UK News

Sabrina Moustakim has been jailed for eight weeks for breaking into a doctors car

'Brazen' thief jailed for breaking into NHS doctor's car to steal his bag
Surrey Police at a house on the A25 Bletchingley Road, Godstone, near Reigate, after 88-year-old man was found dead in a home

Man arrested after pensioner, 88, died from head injury in Surrey village
A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach

Over 9,000 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in England and Wales
Pavinya (left) and Nigish Nithiyakumar died on Sunday

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children killed in Ilford
A man dressed as a 17th century plague doctor is sought by police

Police seek man seen walking in 17th century plague doctor outfit
David, 24, was stabbed to death shortly after leaving his house

NHS worker, 24, stabbed to death in random attack days after coronavirus killed his father
The scene where two young children were stabbed to death

Ilford stabbing: Toddler and three-year-old boy killed

A driver was caught speeding at 163mph on the M1

'Shameful' driver caught speeding at 163mph on M1 motorway

UK News

Ayub Nurhussein (R), 29, and 30-year-old Said Mohammed (L) have been jailed for sending money to ISIS

Pair jailed for sending £2,700 to fund ISIS