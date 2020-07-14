Two men arrested after flight forced to land due to 'security alert'

A Ryanair flight was escorted to Stansted Airport by two RAF fighter jets. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Two men have been arrested after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat.

Essex Police said the two men, aged 47 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and the pair remain in custody.

Officers said the aircraft was diverted on Monday due to "reports of a security alert" but nothing suspicious was found onboard after investigations.

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the flight due to the security alert.

A statement from Ryanair explained that a note was discovered in one of the plane's toilets claiming there were explosives on board.

Footage on social media appeared to show two RAF typhoons - scrambled from Coningsby in Lincolnshire - circling Stansted Airport shortly before 7pm.

A force spokesman said: "A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday July 13 due to reports of a security alert.



"Following investigations on the plane, we have been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.



"The aircraft has been handed back to Stansted Airport and the operator.



"Two men - aged 47 and 26 - have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and are currently in custody.



"We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved."

