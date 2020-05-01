Upminster shooting: 11-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound while man, 40, also injured

File photo: Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening. Picture: PA

By Megan White

An 11-year-old boy has been shot in east London, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening and found two people suffering injuries.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, had cuts to his head and police said they were not sure if his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge.

The boy had sustained a gunshot injury. Both were injured inside the address.

Their conditions are not known, Scotland Yard added.

Police said: "A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

"A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”