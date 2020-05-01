Upminster shooting: 11-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound while man, 40, also injured

1 May 2020, 23:48

File photo: Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening
File photo: Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening. Picture: PA

By Megan White

An 11-year-old boy has been shot in east London, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, on Friday evening and found two people suffering injuries.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, had cuts to his head and police said they were not sure if his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge.

The boy had sustained a gunshot injury. Both were injured inside the address.

Their conditions are not known, Scotland Yard added.

Police said: "A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

"A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

The crime scene in Godstone, Surrey

Man charged with murder of 88-year-old widower in quiet village
Temisan Oritsejafor is facing jail for spitting PC Annie Napier's face

Thug facing jail for spitting in police officer's eye amid Covid-19 pandemic
PC Brice was attacked by a man he had arrested

PC pours hand sanitiser in own eyes after being spat at

UK News

Sabrina Moustakim has been jailed for eight weeks for breaking into a doctors car

'Brazen' thief jailed for breaking into NHS doctor's car to steal his bag
Surrey Police at a house on the A25 Bletchingley Road, Godstone, near Reigate, after 88-year-old man was found dead in a home

Man arrested after pensioner, 88, died from head injury in Surrey village
A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach

Over 9,000 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in England and Wales
Pavinya (left) and Nigish Nithiyakumar died on Sunday

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children killed in Ilford
A man dressed as a 17th century plague doctor is sought by police

Police seek man seen walking in 17th century plague doctor outfit
David, 24, was stabbed to death shortly after leaving his house

NHS worker, 24, stabbed to death in random attack days after coronavirus killed his father
The scene where two young children were stabbed to death

Ilford stabbing: Toddler and three-year-old boy killed