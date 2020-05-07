Police appeal after 'senseless and disrespectful' war memorial vandalisation

7 May 2020, 07:08

By EJ Ward

Police have appealed for information after the "senseless" vandalisation of a war memorial in the run up to VE Day.

Scotland Yard said a member of the public reported the damage to the memorial in Hayes, northwest London on Monday May 4.

The war memorial, which includes a statue of Jesus on the cross, commemorates local soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Officers are asking for people to come forward if they recognise the writing or tags "Lord Enki" or "State of Ari" that were scrawled along with other words across the plinth.

The memorial in Hayes has been vandalised
The memorial in Hayes has been vandalised. Picture: PA

PC Sean Creaby, from the Met’s Hayes Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a senseless and disrespectful act and I’m at a loss as to why anyone would target a War Memorial, particularly at a time when we should be remembering those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“Not only was it a completely stupid thing to do, it was also an act of criminal damage and those responsible should know that there are consequences for this type of offence.

“If anyone recognises the handwriting or the tags, or has information about this, please do get in touch with us so we can investigate.

“We understand that this memorial means a lot to the community, and we care about it as much as they do.”

Hillingdon Council said in a tweet that staff would clean the graffiti off the war memorial. The council has been contacted for further comment.

