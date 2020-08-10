Police release CCTV of car after attack on NHS worker

10 August 2020, 16:33

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Police have released CCTV footage of a car they want to trace following a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the car - a blue Honda Accord - and its occupants following a series of arrests in connection with the incident last week.

On 22 July, 21-year-old hospital worker and musician who goes by K or K-Dogg - was knocked down and racially abused by a group of men while walking home from his work at Southmead Hospital.

He remains in hospital and will receive months of aftercare for a broken leg, nose and cheekbone and requires plastic surgery to his face and leg.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We are issuing CCTV footage of a car in an appeal for witnesses as part of our investigation into a racially-aggravated assault in Bristol last month which left a man with serious injuries.

"Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area shortly beforehand who saw how the vehicle in the footage was being driven, or who has any other information."

The victims - known as K-Dogg - said he was 'lucky to be alive' after the incident
The victims - known as K-Dogg - said he was 'lucky to be alive' after the incident. Picture: PA Images

In a statement following the attack, K-Dogg said: “I have six months of recovery ahead of me, minimum. I have a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, will need plastic surgery to my face and leg and am walking on crutches

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, I want people to be aware.

“This has affected me proper – mentally as well as physically. I don’t feel safe to walk outside and I can’t play football, record my music, go to the gym or even sleep – I have to try to sleep sitting up.

“I really want to thank all the people who were there to help me – the people who were there when it happened, colleagues at the NHS for their love and support, the witnesses who have come forward and SARI as well as the police for their hard work.

“I do want to ask the public and the media to respect our privacy as a family because this is a really difficult time. We’d ask that any contact is made through SARI.“We will bounce back as a family, this will make us stronger. We won’t let the haters win.”

Over £50,000 has been raised for the victim after a fundraising page was set up to "show solidarity to K-Dogg and his family" through a difficult time.

