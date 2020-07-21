Watch the shocking moment robber armed with machete cleans out till

21 July 2020, 12:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a robber armed with a machete clears out the till before fleeing with cash and booze.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at a convenience store on Ripponden Road in the Moorside area of the city at around 7.15pm on Sunday, July 19.

A shaken shopkeeper told officers two teenagers had entered the shop. One stood at the door while the other wielded a machete and demanded money before handing the shopkeeper a bag.

The man burst into the shop waving the large knife
The man burst into the shop waving the large knife. Picture: GMP

The teenager then removed cash from the till and placed it in the bag at this point the robber even appears to apologise to the shopkeeper.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police said the pair fled on foot with a quantity of cash and bottle of alcohol.

No one was injured.

The teenagers are described as white males. The one who was carrying the machete was wearing a black hoody and grey joggers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8972 quoting 2868 of 19/07/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

