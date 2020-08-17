Woman, 40, charged with murder of boy, 10, found dead at Acton home

17 August 2020, 06:53 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 06:58

Police outside an address in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Detectives have charged a 40-year-old woman with murder after a ten-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Action on Sunday.

Olga Freeman, 40 (19.03.80) of Cumberland Park, W3 has been charged with murder by officers investigating the death

Police were called to an address Cumberland Park, W3 in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August. A ten-year-old boy was found dead.

Freeman will appear in custody before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 August.

Officers believe they know the identity of the boy but await formal identification. Next of kin have been informed.

