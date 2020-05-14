Woman and three men arrested after teen stabbed to death in broad daylight

14 May 2020, 09:16

A number of arrests have been made following a stabbing in Southwark
A number of arrests have been made following a stabbing in Southwark. Picture: David Nathan

By Kate Buck

Three men and a woman have been arrested after a young man was knifed to death in Southwark.

Police were scrambled to the scene on Great Dover Street yesterday shortly before 5.30pm, following reports of a fight between a number of males.

But when they arrived, they found a young man who had suffered stab injuries.

Paramedics and the Air Ambulance attended the scene, but despite best efforts by medics, he died at the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been named, is thought to be 19-years-old.

His next of kin have been informed, and a post mortem will be carried out shortly.

An investigation has been launched into the attack, and detectives have asked anyone who has information to call police on 101, ref CAD 5269.

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

BREAKING

Pair arrested 'after being found carrying human torso in suitcase'
Dele Alli was reportedly held at knifepoint in his home by two masked robbers

Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint and 'punched in mouth' by masked burglars

UK News

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark

Southwark stabbing: Man dies following fight involving 'multiple men'

UK News

The cost of fines will increase from Thursday

Coronavirus fines in England increase to £100 under new rules
Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle

Harry Dunn suspect 'wanted internationally' after Interpol issues Red Notice
Police made seven arrests at the party, where children were present

Seven arrests at birthday party in Bolton where guests 'coughed and spat' at police
A vigil outside the supermarket fore Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard who was shot dead

Two arrested over fatal shooting of US security guard who told woman to wear mask

World News

Police want to trace this man after a homeless man was left fighting for life

Police hunt thug who left homeless man fighting for life in hospital
Moment officer deploys Taser at a man charged with various offences

Police investigate after footage emerges of father being tasered in front of child

UK News

The gang stole valuable life-saving equipment that was destined for the NHS

Police hunt gang of crooks who stole £166,000 of life-saving PPE destined for NHS