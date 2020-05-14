Woman and three men arrested after teen stabbed to death in broad daylight

A number of arrests have been made following a stabbing in Southwark. Picture: David Nathan

By Kate Buck

Three men and a woman have been arrested after a young man was knifed to death in Southwark.

Police were scrambled to the scene on Great Dover Street yesterday shortly before 5.30pm, following reports of a fight between a number of males.

But when they arrived, they found a young man who had suffered stab injuries.

Paramedics and the Air Ambulance attended the scene, but despite best efforts by medics, he died at the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been named, is thought to be 19-years-old.

His next of kin have been informed, and a post mortem will be carried out shortly.

An investigation has been launched into the attack, and detectives have asked anyone who has information to call police on 101, ref CAD 5269.

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.